McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 85621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.87).

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities cut shares of McBride to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of McBride to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Get McBride alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.