MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Waste Management by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

