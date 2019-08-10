MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $469,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in FedEx by 44.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

