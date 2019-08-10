MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $114.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

