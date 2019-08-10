MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

