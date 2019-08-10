MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 292 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,414,996. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.