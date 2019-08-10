Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “2Q19 net investment income (NII) of $0.35/share matched SUNS’ $0.35 dividend, with help from the waiver of $0.06 of management and incentive fees. NAV per share was stable (down 0.4%). Our price target of $18.50 equates to 1.13x NAV (same as previously), inline with best-in-class BDCs. SUNS is our top BDC pick, especially for retail investors, based on its track record and its credit risk profile.””

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

SUNS stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

