Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. 1,952,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,423,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

