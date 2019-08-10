Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Receives $58.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

MATW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 81,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $997.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matthews International by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.