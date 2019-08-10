Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $81.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price hoisted by Nomura from $62.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Match Group from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis raised their price target on Match Group from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 153.58% and a net margin of 26.51%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Match Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

