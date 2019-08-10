Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Masimo also reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.80. 157,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,296. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.59. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $4,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,075 shares of company stock worth $38,222,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 44.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 543,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

