Marriott International Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2019 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 102.50%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $31,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,872,929.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,636,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

