Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MRIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 11,420.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

