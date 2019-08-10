Marcus & Millichap Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Marcus & Millichap in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

