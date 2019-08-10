Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MANT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $71.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $754,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mantech International by 57.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 357,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mantech International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mantech International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

