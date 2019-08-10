Manna (MANNA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market cap of $559,080.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,456,793 coins and its circulating supply is 551,626,132 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

