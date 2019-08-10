Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Announces Earnings Results

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,814. Majesco has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $10.69.

Get Majesco alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Majesco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Majesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Majesco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Majesco by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Majesco by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Majesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.