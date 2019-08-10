Maincoin Market Cap Reaches $439,948.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $439,948.00 and approximately $20,673.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.84 or 0.04402589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,871,322 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

