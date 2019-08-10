Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0903 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $26,537.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00262452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.01255384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.