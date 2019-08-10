Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) CEO Hern Thomas E. O Purchases 5,000 Shares

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hern Thomas E. O also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Hern Thomas E. O purchased 5,000 shares of Macerich stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00.

MAC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 86.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Macerich by 108.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macerich by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 20.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

