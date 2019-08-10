Lympo Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $76,233.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Allbit, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00259450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.01232065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HADAX, IDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.