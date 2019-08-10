LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.96.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,244. LYFT has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

