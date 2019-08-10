Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.25 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,278. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lumentum by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

