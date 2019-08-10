LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Trading 20.9% Higher

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) traded up 20.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.04, 2,108,295 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 572,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 542,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LSC Communications during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD)
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.
