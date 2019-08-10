LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Trading 20.9% Higher

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) traded up 20.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.04, 2,108,295 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 572,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.27%. Research analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 542,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LSC Communications during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

