LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $45.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,728,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in LivePerson by 87.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 681,616 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $13,648,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 887.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 434,538 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

