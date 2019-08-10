LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 404,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.04. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,180. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $3,336,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 332.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

