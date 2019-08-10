Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0140 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $34,471.00 and $154.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.50 or 2.29944907 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00022273 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,461,133 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

