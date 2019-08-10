Lisk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $143.86 million and $2.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00010552 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, BitBay and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022703 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,311,468 coins and its circulating supply is 119,215,055 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitBay, Gate.io, OKEx, Coindeal, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinroom, YoBit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Poloniex, COSS, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

