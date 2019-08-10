Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares rose 9.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.31, approximately 423,557 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 87,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,964.76% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

LQDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $124.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

