Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $215.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.83.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.97. 1,563,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,795. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $997,692,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,335,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.