Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,305. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

