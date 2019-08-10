LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 283,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 42,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

