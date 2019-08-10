Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $221.15 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

