Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $664,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,810 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.23. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

