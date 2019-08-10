Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.