Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 105,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000.

NEAR opened at $50.28 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28.

