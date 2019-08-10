Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,560 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $108.16.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

