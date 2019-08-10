Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

IJH opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

