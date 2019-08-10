Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

