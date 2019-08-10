Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock remained flat at $$16.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 299,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

