Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,807,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738,148 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $25.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. New Street Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Fries sold 156,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $3,864,569.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,060,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,909,889.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $992,593.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $392,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,951 shares of company stock worth $5,806,909. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 71.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

