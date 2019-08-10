LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Announces Earnings Results

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. LHC Group updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25 to $4.35 EPS.

Shares of LHCG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. 206,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,788. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.74. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.