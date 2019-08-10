LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Releases Earnings Results

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 50,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232. LGL Group has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,100 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $92,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LGL Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 11.12% of LGL Group worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

