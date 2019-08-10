Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.