Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,388,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

