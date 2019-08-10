Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.
NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,388,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.
In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
