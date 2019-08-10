Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,388,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

