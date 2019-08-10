LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 6.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.70, 1,074,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 911,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 59.67%. LexinFintech’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

