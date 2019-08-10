LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEG. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.06 ($132.62).

LEG stock traded up €2.05 ($2.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €107.85 ($125.41). 158,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €104.24. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

