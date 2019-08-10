Lee Financial Co Trims Stake in American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co owned about 1.40% of American Electric Technologies worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 666,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AETI opened at $5.14 on Friday. American Electric Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80.

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Electric Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

American Electric Technologies, Inc supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products.

