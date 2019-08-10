Lee Financial Co Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 595 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,290 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,922,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,597,000 after purchasing an additional 352,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,079 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,021,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,538,000 after purchasing an additional 293,236 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.